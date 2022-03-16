NAMPA - High school spring sports picked up on Friday, March 11, with New Plymouth holding off the Grangeville baseball boys 13-10. The Bulldogs continued their road trip Saturday, March 12, with games against Sugar-Salem and Nampa Christian. Nampa Christian won 18-7 and Sugar-Salem won 18-5.
Bulldogs baseball season continues today, March 16, at Church Field in Lewiston, with game times at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
GHS has another trip to Lewiston Friday, March 18, for games against Bonners Ferry at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Airport Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.