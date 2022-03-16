NAMPA - High school spring sports picked up on Friday, March 11, with New Plymouth holding off the Grangeville baseball boys 13-10. The Bulldogs continued their road trip Saturday, March 12, with games against Sugar-Salem and Nampa Christian. Nampa Christian won 18-7 and Sugar-Salem won 18-5.

Bulldogs baseball season continues today, March 16, at Church Field in Lewiston, with game times at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

GHS has another trip to Lewiston Friday, March 18, for games against Bonners Ferry at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Airport Park.

