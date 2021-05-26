POCATELLO — Grangeville’s championship aspirations survived a close call last Thursday, May 20, but not a close encounter with 2A Idaho’s best pitcher the following day. The Bulldogs won a 2-1 nail biter against Melba’s Henry Clark as Reece Wimer, Tom Reynolds, Dane Lindsley and Tori Ebert cranked two hits apiece.
Clark scattered those hits, and maintained a close game opposite Grangeville’s Reynolds, who shut out Melba through six and was relieved by Blake Schoo in the top of the seventh.
Having taken the lead in the fourth when Lindsley scored off a ball put into play by Wimer, GHS slipped into a tie on an RBI single by Clark in the top of the seventh.
In the eighth, Schoo blanked Melba, then scored the winning run when Lindsley tapped one too far for Clark and too short for the first baseman to play cleanly. A better throw might have forced him out, but Schoo beat the play at the plate and GHS beat Melba 2-1.
Malad’s Grady Combs dominated the semifinal, blanking GHS into the seventh before late relief closed it out 4-0 for the Dragons. Reynolds, Wimer and Ebert had hits. Schoo, meanwhile, held Malad to five hits, but GHS also committed five errors.
Wimer stayed hot at the plate with three hits including a double and a triple as GHS beat Declo 13-5 in the third place game. Schoo had three hits and Gannon Garman and Jared Lindsley had one apiece as the Bulldogs got out to a 4-0 lead, which they built to 7-2 in the fourth and 11-4 in the sixth. Freshman Sam Lindsley struck out five in relief.
Grangeville finished 23-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.