COUNCIL — Mattie Thacker, Caryss Barger and Madalyn Green led the GHS basketball girls to a 56-42 road win on Nov. 29. Thacker and Barger scored 14 points apiece, and Green added 13. The Bulldogs trailed after one quarter, then surged ahead, 27-23, before halftime. They extended the lead during the third and fourth quarters.
