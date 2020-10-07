GENESEE — The Grangeville volleyball girls took a bite out of the Whitepine League powerhouse hosts, but after narrowly holding on to the first game and after Grangeville swiped the second, Genesee held on to win 3-1 (28-26, 23-25, 25-16, 25-13) last Saturday, Oct. 3. GHS hosted Clearwater Valley after the press deadline Oct. 6.
Next, Grangeville visits Orofino on Monday, Oct. 12, and hosts Kendrick on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.