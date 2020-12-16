KAMIAH — Miles Lefebvre (18 points) and Blake Schoo (10) led Grangeville to a 52-42 road win Dec. 8 at KHS. Kavan Mercer (18) and Luke Krogh (10) offset the Bulldogs’ top scorers, but three players with seven apiece — Tori Ebert, Caleb Frei and Jared Lindsley — put Grangeville over the top. Brady Cox scored eight for Kamiah, with four field goals during the third quarter, but Grangeville held the rest of the roster to three baskets. GHS led 33-15 at halftime and 41-31 though three quarters.

