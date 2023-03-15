Winter weather kiboshed Grangeville’s scheduled season opener March 10 at Melba, but the baseball Bulldogs got two games in last Saturday, March 11, during which sophomore JT Jackson pitched effectively in relief of first game starter Sam Lindsley, and during which Jack Bransford did likewise behind second game starter David Goicoa.

Jackson notched two hits and Carter Mundt added another during the opener, which Nampa Christian won 7-1. Goicoa tagged a double down the line during the late game, and Lindsley and Thayn Williams added singles as the Bulldogs rallied into a 5-5 tie against Marsing.

