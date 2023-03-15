Winter weather kiboshed Grangeville’s scheduled season opener March 10 at Melba, but the baseball Bulldogs got two games in last Saturday, March 11, during which sophomore JT Jackson pitched effectively in relief of first game starter Sam Lindsley, and during which Jack Bransford did likewise behind second game starter David Goicoa.
Jackson notched two hits and Carter Mundt added another during the opener, which Nampa Christian won 7-1. Goicoa tagged a double down the line during the late game, and Lindsley and Thayn Williams added singles as the Bulldogs rallied into a 5-5 tie against Marsing.
“Those first games are just a lot of learning, finally getting on the field and seeing things for the first time: Live pitching, live batters, live fielding,” Bulldogs coach Lee Nadiger said. “Those are all things that those schools down south take for granted, but it’s all kind of the first for us — and we fielded the ball better than expected for not being outside much so far.”
Having fallen behind 4-1 during the second inning and 5-1 during the third, Grangeville trimmed a run from Marsing’s lead during the fourth and scored two more during the sixth.
“We were down by one in the top of seven and Thayn Williams laid down a suicide bunt to score David Goicoa for the tying run,” Nadiger said, “so we saw some good things.”
Nadiger pointed to the strength of the relief pitching by Bransford and Jackson.
“For JT, it was really his first true varsity start,” Nadiger said. “He pitched a little bit for us as a freshman, and he did swing up a couple of times last year, but as a sophomore, this was his first start there at first base — and he pitched well.”
Grangeville’s schedule continues Wednesday afternoon, March 15, with a 1 p.m. start at Clarkston JV. The Bulldogs then meet Bonners Ferry at noon Friday, March 17, at Clearwater Park in Lewiston.
