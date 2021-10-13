COEUR D’ALENE — A 4-0 loss to Timberlake during district tournament play Monday, Oct. 11, marked the end of the Grangeville boys soccer season, and the GHS girls fell 2-1 to Priest River the same day.

Having beaten Priest River during their regular season finale on Saturday, Oct. 9, the girls’ playoff loss stung.

Mia Rioux scored the Bulldogs’ lone tournament goal off a setup from Bella Dame.

For the boys, the first goal of the season and the last each came from the foot of Dalton Dennis, who buried a penalty kick during the last minute of the boys’ loss to Priest River on Saturday.

