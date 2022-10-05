GRANGEVILLE — The soccer Bulldogs — girls and boys, separately — showed some of their capability during a doubleheader last Wednesday, Sept. 28, at GHS. The boys scored three goals and the girls scored two, but Timberlake won both games.
Lizzie Nichols and Makenna Elliott found the net during the girls game, which ended up 9-2, and Elliott’s goal during the second half was particularly sharp. After Tabitha Stoner forced a turnover near midfield, she passed to Elliott, who dribbled down the right wing sideline, cut toward the goal and drilled her shot past the goalie.
The boys game ended up 7-3. Regular goalie Logan Weber finished off a strong passing play with a one-on-one goal, snapping a shot into the corner of the net. Later, Tucker Young drew a foul in the 18, which created a penalty kick opportunity for Jack Bransford, who scored it. During the second half, Grangeville scored on another set piece, as Cole Ruklic’s direct kick found Bransford for a header.
“This was a great connection, and when we are at midfield a smarter play than just shooting at the goal,” Bulldogs coach Jason Weber said. “Tucker being near the goal and creating traffic around the keeper played big on getting this around their keeper.”
Grangeville missed the defensive play of Toby Stoner, and a rotation of five players — Diego Ramirez, Michael Green, Tayden Nuxoll, Dylan Warren and Wyatt Dennis “did a great job,” Weber said.
Both Grangeville teams were shut out for the remainder of the week, which included doubleheaders at home against Bonners Ferry and away at Coeur d’Alene Charter. Weber pointed to strong goalie play by Adrian Rodriguez, who has alternated with Logan Weber in recent games; though Charter took 32 shots, the Bulldogs kept it close at 2-0.
