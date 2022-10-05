GRANGEVILLE — The soccer Bulldogs — girls and boys, separately — showed some of their capability during a doubleheader last Wednesday, Sept. 28, at GHS. The boys scored three goals and the girls scored two, but Timberlake won both games.

Lizzie Nichols and Makenna Elliott found the net during the girls game, which ended up 9-2, and Elliott’s goal during the second half was particularly sharp. After Tabitha Stoner forced a turnover near midfield, she passed to Elliott, who dribbled down the right wing sideline, cut toward the goal and drilled her shot past the goalie.

