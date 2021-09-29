GRANGEVILLE — Though Kellogg prevailed 33-21 on homecoming night at GHS, the Bulldogs led by two touchdowns and fell only because of heroic quarterback play by Wildcats signalman Ripley Luna, who ripped a 31-yard touchdown run through the heart of the Grangeville defense to put Kellogg ahead with 4:03 remaining.
Grangeville had built a 14-7 lead during the first half and maintained it, 21-13, with a touchdown with just under nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs’ run-heavy offense out-yarded Kellogg and dominated the clock, but Luna’s throws and runs turned the contest to the Wildcats late in the game.
Caleb Frei ran for 228 yards, including Grangeville’s fourth quarter score, as the Bulldogs amassed 441 rushing yards.
Luna ended up with 322 passing yards, and added 48 rushing yards, including the pivotal play, which came as GHS scrambled for a defensive stop. Luna scrambled away from pressure, escaping to the right, then reversed his field twice to score. Among many strong throws he made, Luna’s throw to convert the ensuing point-after stood out; he escaped to his right again, but was caught and all but tackled when he got the pass away, flicking it to a receiver in the front corner of the end zone. The conversion made it a six-point game, 27-21, which would have forced GHS to convert another kick to retake the lead.
Instead, the Wildcats defense came up with a stop, and Luna put the outcome beyond question with a 45-yard touchdown throw with 2:02 remaining.
During the first half, Grangeville opened with a 13-yard touchdown run by Jared Lindsley, finishing a seven-play series, with Josh Nichols adding the point-after kick for a 7-0 lead. Kellogg countered with a 67-yard touchdown pass, with the kick notting it at 7-all.
After converting a third-and-one early in the second quarter, Grangeville took a 14-7 lead with a 1-yard touchdown run by Colyn Goeckner. That lead stood at halftime, with the Bulldog defense booking a couple of stops and the offense stalling at the goal line twice.
Grangeville’s special teams unit created a prime opportunity from the third quarter kickoff, when Clay Weckman beat his blocker down the visitors’ sideline and cut off the returner just outside the end zone. The kick had bounced over the returner, who had to scoop it up in play, only to be brought down by Weckman at the goal line.
Luna broke the Wildcats out, delivering a long throw in the face of the pressure GHS applied in the backfield. Grangeville forced a turnover six plays later, but turned it over on downs with about four minutes left in the third quarter. Kellogg turned that opportunity into a score, but misfired on the conversion try, leaving GHS ahead, 14-13.
Up next, Grangeville is on a bye week Oct. 1 and at press time listed the league night Oct. 8 at St. Maries as canceled. If the St. Maries game is not rescheduled, the Bulldogs’ next game will be Oct. 15 against Orofino, with a 7 p.m. kickoff at GHS.
