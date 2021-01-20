Blake Schoo (15 points) and Tori Ebert (10) boosted the Bulldogs at Orofino on the first night of Central Idaho League play last Tuesday, Jan. 12. GHS overcame an early deficit and won 41-38. Then, on Saturday, St. Maries controlled the middle quarters and won 60-50, despite 12 points apiece from Miles Lefebvre and Caleb Frei.
“I was really proud of our performance at St. Maries,” GHS head coach Cooper Wright told the Free Press. “Our shots weren’t falling during the second and third quarters against a really good team. We played them extremely tough and we will be ready for them when they come down here.”
That rematch is scheduled Jan. 30 as part of a double-header matinee featuring both the boys and girls varsity teams.
Grangeville led 23-22 during the second quarter, but St. Maries took a 7-0 run into halftime and led 29-23. “Both teams locked down on defense during that second quarter,” Wright said. “We had some good shots that didn’t fall and a couple of good defensive possessions. They went on a run, and were up, I believe by 17, at one point. We battled back, and brought it down to I think six or seven during the fourth quarter. We had an open three with a chance to make it a three-point game, but that didn’t go in. Then the end of it was fouling for the clock.”
St. Maries got 15 points from Greyson Sands, 14 from Eli Gibson and 14 from Tritan Gentry.
On Monday night, Grangeville played at McCall, where Lefebvre scored 15 points for GHS while three Vandals booked double-digits.
Next, Grangeville hosts Orofino at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, then hosts Kamiah at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
