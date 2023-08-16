GRANGEVILLE — Tigers are coming to town.
An Intermountain League power and stronghold of Spirit Lake, Timberlake had booked a trip to South Fremont Aug. 25 and a trip to Grangeville the next day — and sorted out that schedule snafu by asking the football Bulldogs to play a week earlier.
Ever the competitors — and having shown strength in turnout for summer camp as well as practices, which began Aug. 7 — the Bulldogs agreed to host this coming Saturday, Aug. 19.
JV will kick off at 4 p.m. and Grangeville’s varsity regular season will begin at 7 p.m.
“I know Timberlake has a strong schedule,” GHS head coach Jeff Adams said. “They had a couple of kids that graduated who I’m hearing were really good. But they’re reloading. They’ve always been a dominant team up there. I think last year was the first time they hadn’t won their league for quite some time, because of Bonners Ferry being so good. I think they’re pretty excited to get going. They have a great coach who I’ve coached against before. He knows what he’s doing. They’re going to bring a lot of kids down and I think they’re going to be hungry. They’ve got some good teams scheduled. So this is a good RPI opponent, as long as they have a good season, which I think they will. Win, lose or draw, this is a good one for us to have on our schedule.”
The schedule adjustment led to a meeting between football parents and coaches Aug. 14, and Adams was happy to hear those closest to the organization were willing and able to adjust in order to play.
“I don’t worry about my guys as far as being ready to go and being healthy,” he said. “The key point, like I told the parents and the kids, is we can do it because we went to football camp with a big number, so we’re very far ahead. We had a great camp. I have smart kids. We’re going to be ready to go. The coaches got together last night. We worked some rotations and stuff, and we’re going to be tired, but as far as knowing what we’re doing, stuff like that, I’m very confident.”
The adjustment puts this football season’s first contest ahead of the annual fall sports preview publication of the Idaho County Free Press and Clearwater Progress, which provides an in-depth look at each of the area high school teams — including schedules — each August.
School sports picking up this week
Also coming up this week are Clearwater Valley High School’s football jamboree the evening of Aug. 18, during which the Rams will drill against Prairie, Lapwai and Deary the Friday night before the start of their regular season. On Aug. 22, Prairie will host Kamiah, Clearwater Valley and others for a volleyball jamboree, which is also a preseason function.
CV and Kamiah regular season volleyball picks up Aug. 24 at Genesee. CV is scheduled to play Genesee at 6 p.m. Kamiah is scheduled to play Genesee at 4:30 p.m., with a match at Troy at 7:30 p.m. that night.
Grangeville’s soccer teams have regular season games Aug. 22 at St. Maries, with the girls playing at 2 p.m. and the boys at 4 p.m. Their first home games will be Aug. 30 against Timberlake.
