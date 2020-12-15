GRANGEVILLE — A narrow loss to the Lewiston JV last week punctuated a problem the GHS basketball boys addressed during a win at Kendrick the next night. Having led the Dec. 10 game 37-25 at halftime, the Bulldogs scored just two points during the third quarter.
"We struggled a bit in the third quarter early on," head coach Cooper Wright said.
The Lewiston JV went on to pull out a 48-47 win.
The next night, the Bulldogs erupted for 25 during the third quarter, cementing a 31-15 halftime lead and clearing the way for a 69-38 blowout.
Jared Lindsley hit three shots in a row during the third, and he finished that quarter five-for-seven on the way to a game-high 18 points.
"Jared had an incredible shooting night," Wright said. "It was great to see him step out like that. ... After a tough loss, we responded well."
The Bulldogs had been scheduled to host Timberline Monday night and McCall on Tuesday night. Those games were both canceled due to covid, with Timberline calling off their trip last week and McCall bagging due to heightened restrictions that their local health district put in place earlier this week.
This Friday night, Dec. 18, the Grangeville boys will visit Moscow, weather permitting. As of publication time on Tuesday, the National Weather Service was forecasting a chance of snow or rain that evening, with a low of 31 for Moscow and a higher chance of snow plus a lower overnight low for Grangeville.
"That's a 4A state team that lost to Preston in the tournament last year," Wright said.
After that, the Bulldogs will be off for Christmas but will continue to focus on basketball. Wright had hoped to schedule the holiday tournament at LCSC, but this year's edition of that annual event sponsored by Avista was canceled due to covid.
"I love the buy-in the guys have brought to the program this year," Wright said. "They're keeping their focus on basketball despite everything else that has gone on."
Grangeville's first game after the break will be Jan. 5 at Prairie. Deeper into 2021, GHS will renew its Central Idaho League rivalries with Orofino and St. Maries, with both those squads returning similar rosters to what they had last year.
"St. Maries, their roster is virtually identical to last year, and with Eli Gibson and those guys, they've had our number the last few years," Wright said. "We can turn that around this year."
Those first league nights are on the road Jan. 12 at Orofino and Jan. 16 at St. Maries. Grangeville's next home game will be Jan. 7 against Clearwater Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.