GRANGEVILLE — By way of a 7-6 final against McCall-Donnelly last Thursday night, Sept. 16, the Bulldogs booked their second touchdown of the season — and their first win.
“We’re pretty proud,” head coach Jeff Adams told the Free Press the next morning. “We’re all walking taller today.”
McCall turned the first possession into points, breaking an option run 56 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead with 9:25 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs defense stood more strongly as the game progressed, starting with a fumble that cut off McCall’s second series. Grangeville’s offense had turned it over on downs deep in Vandals territory, and McCall converted a fourth-and-one to break back into the Bulldogs’ end. But facing a third down near the 35, Grangeville forced the first of five turnovers.
A fumble recovery led to a scoring chance for Grangeville, but with the Bulldogs a yard away from the end zone and with less than a minute left in the first quarter, McCall forced and recovered a fumble, maintaining that 6-0 lead at the first break.
The teams traded punts throughout the second quarter, until McCall took over at its own 20 with 4:07 left in the first half. The Vandals broke a big run out past midfield, but Miles Lefebvre came up with an interception and a long return which set the Bulldogs up with a first and goal from the five. McCall’s defense stood again, forcing a field goal attempt, which was blocked, just before the half expired.
Lefebvre came up with another interception during the third quarter, and the Bulldogs offense turned that one into points. Handing off again and again to Caleb Frei, GHS advanced to first-and-goal from the six. Frei crashed through from a yard out with 10:33 left in the game, and the point-after kick was called good for a 7-6 Grangeville lead.
During the ensuing drive, McCall moved rapidly from its own 20 to Grangeville’s 12, where Jared Lindsley and Ray Holes Jr. combined on a touchdown-saving play, forcing a fumble, which Joey Williams recovered in the end zone for a touch back.
McCall eventually forced a punt, and gained possession with about a minute left in the game, but Williams intercepted a pass, effectively ending the game.
“My offensive line had a great game,” Adams said. “They were so outmatched in size, but heart wins.”
Of Frei, Adams said he came into his own as a leader.
“He’s always shown the do-as-I-do kind of leadership, and last night, he spoke up and got the guys to do what he said, too,” Adams said. “He laid it down for what this team is going to be.”
Grangeville’s first win came after making a major adjustment to Adams’ plans for the offense.
“We haven’t been able to go to summer camp the past two years,” Adams said, “and when you don’t have that, you don’t know how well it’s all going to work, and if it doesn’t work, you have to scramble. So we put in a new scheme. Not every team can adjust this way, but this team is tough, resilient and intelligent. You have to be all three to make this kind of change, but if the team can do it, it’s huge.”
Up next, Grangeville hosts Kellogg at 7 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 24, for homecoming.
