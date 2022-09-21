GRANGEVILLE — New Plymouth turned what looked like a blowout in the making into a close contest with an energetic drive starting the third quarter Sept. 16, but the GHS football boys held on to win 28-21, and marked the first victory of their season on the night they also celebrated homecoming.
Key to that effort were sophomores Carter Mundt, Clay Weckman and Cooper Poxleitner, who all scored big-play touchdowns: Mundt took a well-placed pass 95 yards for an immediate answer to New Plymouth’s first touchdown; Weckman followed with a 78-yard sprint on an end-around for a 14-6 lead; and Poxleitner broke a swing pass 67 yards through New Plymouth’s secondary after the contest tightened during the third quarter.
Junior Sam Lindsley had put the Bulldogs ahead 20-6 with a fine catch over the top of a defender during the second quarter. New Plymouth had broken through for a 6-0 lead, only for the Bulldogs to snap back with the big plays by Mundt and Weckman.
“We scored some offensive touchdowns with some big plays and used some other weapons that we’ve been waiting to use,” GHS head coach Jeff Adams said. “Probably the best thing we did tonight was defensively we showed a lot of resilience. I thought our secondary - our two corners - played phenomenal. I’m very proud of them. After we lost Ray Holes to injury last week, we had to put one of our corners in at safety, and he [Cody Klement] played very well for his first time. That’s a hard position to learn. ... The offensive line improved. Those are young kids and if they improve every game, we’re going to go places. So I’m pretty happy with what we did tonight.”
“Clay Weckman’s one of those corners and that’s a great first night he played that spot,” Adams added. “I’m so proud of him and David Goicoa. They did phenomenal.”
Next, Grangeville hosts Priest River at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
“We’re just going back to work, man,” Adams said. “We have got to continue to get better. Since I’ve been head coach, I’ve never lost a league championship, and we start league next week with Priest River coming to town. I don’t like losing, and we’re going in the right direction. I’m not going to celebrate this win that much. It’s one for the kids to celebrate. Me and the coaches are going to go straight from here to break down film and just try to get better for next game.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.