Grangeville homecoming king Trid Charley is pictured making one of the many tackles he was involved in during the Bulldogs’ 28-21 win over New Plymouth last Friday night, Sept. 16.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

GRANGEVILLE — New Plymouth turned what looked like a blowout in the making into a close contest with an energetic drive starting the third quarter Sept. 16, but the GHS football boys held on to win 28-21, and marked the first victory of their season on the night they also celebrated homecoming.

Key to that effort were sophomores Carter Mundt, Clay Weckman and Cooper Poxleitner, who all scored big-play touchdowns: Mundt took a well-placed pass 95 yards for an immediate answer to New Plymouth’s first touchdown; Weckman followed with a 78-yard sprint on an end-around for a 14-6 lead; and Poxleitner broke a swing pass 67 yards through New Plymouth’s secondary after the contest tightened during the third quarter.

