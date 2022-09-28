Grangeville's Clay Weckman outran most of Priest River's defense photo

Grangeville's Clay Weckman outran most of Priest River's defense for a big gain on this play last Saturday night, Sept. 24.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

GRANGEVILLE - The Bulldogs opened their regular season’s Central Idaho League play with a 44-6 win over Priest River on Saturday night, Sept. 24, which doubled as Priest River’s first league game as a member of the CIL.

“We didn’t do anything special,” GHS coach Jeff Adams said. “We just got better at our base stuff, and we got better on both sides of the ball. I was impressed with the defense. I thought we swarmed to the ball well, and I thought we competed better in the second half than we did last week.... It’s a young team learning how to compete. I’m very proud of them. There’s a lot of sophomores who played their guts out tonight.”

