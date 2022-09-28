GRANGEVILLE - The Bulldogs opened their regular season’s Central Idaho League play with a 44-6 win over Priest River on Saturday night, Sept. 24, which doubled as Priest River’s first league game as a member of the CIL.
“We didn’t do anything special,” GHS coach Jeff Adams said. “We just got better at our base stuff, and we got better on both sides of the ball. I was impressed with the defense. I thought we swarmed to the ball well, and I thought we competed better in the second half than we did last week.... It’s a young team learning how to compete. I’m very proud of them. There’s a lot of sophomores who played their guts out tonight.”
After receiving the opening kickoff, the visiting Spartans struggled from the outset, with back-to-back false starts costing them 10 penalty yards before their first official play from scrimmage, on which they lost a fumble to the Grangeville defense - a turnover which led immediately to a two-yard touchdown run by Cooper Poxleitner barely two minutes into the contest.
Priest River mustered a stronger series before punting with 1:20 left in the first quarter. After taking over deep in their own territory, the Bulldogs scored on another run by Poxleitner for a 16-0 lead.
Priest River then chewed away much of the second quarter on the way to posting a rare highlight on what soon after turned into a blowout: facing fourth-and-12 near midfield, the Spartans completed a trick play pass for a touchdown, lateraling out to a wide receiver, who then threw deep to an undefended Hayden Sorbel for a long score.
Grangeville answered rapidly, with a 35-yard touchdown run by Clay Weckman good for a 24-6 lead with 4:01 left in the first half. The Bulldogs got the ball back after a turnover on downs with 1:37 to go, and scored on a pass from Cody Klement to Poxleitner, who spun out of a defender’s grasp two strides before he crossed into the end zone with 10 seconds left in the second quarter. The conversion - the Bulldogs’ fourth in a row - made it 32-6 at halftime.
Grangeville got the second half kickoff and soon scored again on a pass from Klement to Carter Mundt, which went 23 yards for the touchdown, making it 38-6. The lead reached 44-6 on a run by Colyn Goeckner during the fourth quarter.
Next, Grangeville visits Orofino next Friday night, Sept. 30, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
