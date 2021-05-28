GRANGEVILLE — The 2021 Grangeville Bulldogs youth basketball camp for ages K-8 is scheduled June 14-16 at GEMS. Grades 4-7 will go 8-10 a.m. with sign-up at 7:30 a.m. June 14. Grades K-3 will go 10:30-12 p.m. with sign-up at 10 a.m. June 14. Cost is $40 per child. Ages refer to the grade just completed. This camp is hosted by GHS varsity coaches Cooper Wright and Michelle Barger, along with GHS basketball players.
