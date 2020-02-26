The College of Idaho Yotes and Whitepine League alums Jake Bruner and Ivory Miles-Williams won their 21st straight game, earning the No. 1 seed in their conference championships.
They start with a rematch against Corban at 7 p.m. MT tonight, Feb. 26, in Caldwell.
