The Camas Prairie Zephyrs American Legion Single A baseball team will play in the 2019 season.

The Camas Prairie Zephyrs baseball season starts this Saturday, June 1, against Sandpoint. Start times for the doubleheader are 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Moscow.

The area’s only American Legion team also has the following dates penciled, coach Dave Shears told the Free Press Wednesday, May 29.

June 10 at LC Cubs (at Lewiston), 5/7 p.m.

June 15 vs. Moscow (in Grangeville), 2/4 p.m.

June 17 at Orofino, 5/7 p.m.

LC Tournament (at Lewiston),

June 20, 21, 22, 23, tbd

June 25 vs. Asotin

June 28 vs. Orofino (in Cottonwood), 3/5 p.m.

June 29 vs. Coeur d’Alene, 1/3 p.m.

July 6 vs. LC Cubs (in Grangeville), 2/4 p.m.

July 10 at Sandpoint, 5/7 p.m.

July 11 at Coeur d’Alene, 3/5 p.m.

July 13 vs. Melba (in Cottonwood)

July 14 at Moscow

Area Tournament

July 18 at Sandpoint

