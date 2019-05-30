The Camas Prairie Zephyrs baseball season starts this Saturday, June 1, against Sandpoint. Start times for the doubleheader are 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Moscow.
The area’s only American Legion team also has the following dates penciled, coach Dave Shears told the Free Press Wednesday, May 29.
June 10 at LC Cubs (at Lewiston), 5/7 p.m.
June 15 vs. Moscow (in Grangeville), 2/4 p.m.
June 17 at Orofino, 5/7 p.m.
LC Tournament (at Lewiston),
June 20, 21, 22, 23, tbd
June 25 vs. Asotin
June 28 vs. Orofino (in Cottonwood), 3/5 p.m.
June 29 vs. Coeur d’Alene, 1/3 p.m.
July 6 vs. LC Cubs (in Grangeville), 2/4 p.m.
July 10 at Sandpoint, 5/7 p.m.
July 11 at Coeur d’Alene, 3/5 p.m.
July 13 vs. Melba (in Cottonwood)
July 14 at Moscow
Area Tournament
July 18 at Sandpoint
