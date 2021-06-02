Camas Prairie Zephyrs
Free Press file photo

The 2021 Camas Prairie Zephyrs have calendared 15 game dates as follows:

June 6, Moscow at Grangeville, 2/4 p.m.

June 12, Northern Lakes at Spirit Lake, 2/4 p.m.

June 13, St. Maries at St. Maries, 1/3 p.m.

June 17, LC Cubs at Grangeville, 3/6 p.m.

June 24, Clancy Ellis Tournament at Lewiston, 10 a.m.

June 25, Clancy Ellis Tournament at Lewiston, 10 a.m. / 1 p.m.

June 26, Clancy Ellis Tournament at Lewiston, tbd

June 27, Clancy Ellis Tournament at Lewiston, tbd

June 29, Moscow at Moscow Bear Field, 5/7 p.m.

July 2, Sandpoint at Grangeville, 3/5 p.m.

July 6, LC Cubs at LCSC, 5/7 p.m.

July 8-July 11 Tournament at Spokane, tbd

July 16-18 Area Tournament

July 23-July 25 State Tournament at Lewiston

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments