The 2021 Camas Prairie Zephyrs have calendared 15 game dates as follows:
June 6, Moscow at Grangeville, 2/4 p.m.
June 12, Northern Lakes at Spirit Lake, 2/4 p.m.
June 13, St. Maries at St. Maries, 1/3 p.m.
June 17, LC Cubs at Grangeville, 3/6 p.m.
June 24, Clancy Ellis Tournament at Lewiston, 10 a.m.
June 25, Clancy Ellis Tournament at Lewiston, 10 a.m. / 1 p.m.
June 26, Clancy Ellis Tournament at Lewiston, tbd
June 27, Clancy Ellis Tournament at Lewiston, tbd
June 29, Moscow at Moscow Bear Field, 5/7 p.m.
July 2, Sandpoint at Grangeville, 3/5 p.m.
July 6, LC Cubs at LCSC, 5/7 p.m.
July 8-July 11 Tournament at Spokane, tbd
July 16-18 Area Tournament
July 23-July 25 State Tournament at Lewiston
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.