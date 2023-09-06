Hanna Casey and Denis Casey photo

Hanna Casey and Denis Casey

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — Denis Casey notched a big accomplishment last month, winning his 70-74 age group at the USBC Senior Championships last month in Green Bay, Wisc.

“It’s 62 years, I think, or 63,” the Camas Lanes proprietor said of how long ago he started bowling. “My dad was a bowler, and he pretty much bowled in Boise. I grew up in the Boise area and moved up here in 1991. I got into it real young. I didn’t bowl for about twelve years — I had a stroke in 1981, and friend of mine talked me into picking a ball up and trying it again. “It was like, okay, well, this is coming back.”

