GRANGEVILLE — Denis Casey notched a big accomplishment last month, winning his 70-74 age group at the USBC Senior Championships last month in Green Bay, Wisc.
“It’s 62 years, I think, or 63,” the Camas Lanes proprietor said of how long ago he started bowling. “My dad was a bowler, and he pretty much bowled in Boise. I grew up in the Boise area and moved up here in 1991. I got into it real young. I didn’t bowl for about twelve years — I had a stroke in 1981, and friend of mine talked me into picking a ball up and trying it again. “It was like, okay, well, this is coming back.”
So it has been a lifetime pursuit, ever since a junior league he pursued joining during his youth.
“Back then, bowling was pretty popular,” he said. “I think it’s gone a little bit downhill, but it’s starting to pick up again the last five, six, seven years.”
He bowls for fun — and for the competition.
“Our Thursday Night men’s league is very competitive, and then, of course, we have mixed leagues that aren’t as competitive,” he said. “I like to bowl those because then I can just enjoy and not have to be competitive.”
To qualify for the national event, Casey qualified through a state tournament, having qualified out of the local area association.
“Louie Serrano took first place in nationals about three years ago,” Casey said, “so this little bowling alley has got two national championships, which is kind of achievement for a little tiny town. There really isn’t anybody here who could compete with him. He’s pointed out things over the last year, year-and-a-half, and I listen to him. He is a good teacher, and he teaches all the kids down here every Friday, when we have a lesson.
On offer at Camas Lanes this fall is a slate of leagues, which are picking up this week.
“We have a Sunday Night League, a Monday Morning women’s league, a Tuesday Night women’s league, the Thursday Night men, a Thursday day women’s league, and a Friday night mixed league,” he said. “Then we do bowling for bucks, which is open to the public, which gets pretty strong, and we have the teens on Mondays, when teens can come in and win prizes and stuff. Just call down here for information.”
Camas Lanes can be reached at (904) 654-3606.
