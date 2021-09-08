Levi Cereghino, son of Jenna Boggan and Mike Cereghino, took All-Around for ages 12-15 in the Central Idaho Rodeo Association, as well as winning a buckle for calf tying, ribbon roping and steer stopping. Noah Cereghino, son of Jenna Boggan and Mike Cereghino, took Reserve All-Around for Junior High, as well as earning buckles for goat tying and pole bending in the 8-11 division.
