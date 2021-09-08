Levi Cereghino, son of Jenna Boggan and Mike Cereghino, took All-Around for ages 12-15 in the Central Idaho Rodeo Association, as well as winning a buckle for calf tying, ribbon roping and steer stopping. Noah Cereghino, son of Jenna Boggan and Mike Cereghino, took Reserve All-Around for Junior High, as well as earning buckles for goat tying and pole bending in the 8-11 division.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments