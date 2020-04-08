Prairie High School senior Ciara Chaffee signed with College of Southern Idaho (Twin Falls) recently, where she’s on scholarship to run cross-country and track for coach Lindsey Anderson starting next fall.
“I’m just really excited,” she told the Free Press last week, “and thankful for my family supporting me.”
Why CSI?
“It seems interesting and fun,” she Chaffee said. “I really like their campus.”
She plans to study dental hygiene.
“I’m a people person, so I think I’d be good at it,” she said.
To make it happen, Chaffee filled out a recruiting application on CSI’s website.
“The coach called me back,” she said. “We talked about everything, and set up a visit for me to go down there. I really liked it. It’s a smaller campus, but I really like that, being from a small town. I’ll be used to that, and it’ll be better than a big campus where I don’t know anybody.”
PHS alum Emma Gehring is also currently at CSI, Chaffee said.
“Everything is in one circle, and super accessible to everybody,” she explained. “The gym is about in the center of campus, I’d say, and everything is all right there, within about a mile.”
Class sizes there are 25-30, she said, "so a lot like classes here at the high school.”
What she has seen of Twin Falls — on the campus visit, and on road trips she has taken with her family — Chaffee has liked.
“There was a lot of stuff to do, and driving around, it looks like a really nice community,” she said.
The scholarship covers tuition and fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.