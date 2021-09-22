COEUR D’ALENE — Coeur d’Alene Charter beat the Grangeville soccer boys 7-0 last Saturday, Sept. 18. “We made some micro improvements,” boys head coach Jason Weber said, “but against a competitor like that, it’s hard to see major improvements. The best we’ve played this season was against St. Maries, and they still beat us 5-0. We’ll have our work cut out for us again on Saturday when we play Timberlake at home.”

The boys kick off at 2 p.m. Sept. 25. The girls host Timberlake at noon that day.

Charter beat the Grangeville girls 13-0, according to the Spokane Spokesman-Review.

“We have a lot of building to do for the future,” Weber said, “for the rest of this year, and for years to come.”

