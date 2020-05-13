GRANGEVILLE — During an ordinary year, mid-May would ordinarily be a peak moment for high school sports, with district tournaments deciding state qualification and state competitions marking the highest achievements of many kids’ lives.
This year, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, last week marked yet more tough decisions, as summer youth sports organizations across the region faced up to a grim truth: Travel ball is just too risky this year. So, the leagues that ordinarily would organize baseball and softball competition between Kamiah, Kooskia, Grangeville and Cottonwood kids called it off.
In Grangeville, however, there has often been enough participation to warrant two teams at the Babe Ruth level. With 32 who played last year or who were eligible for the boys ages 13-15 team this summer — as well as many 12-year-olds interested in playing up with the older boys — organizers are working to have two Grangeville teams play each other this summer.
“We’ve secured insurance under Grangeville Youth Sports,” coach Josh Bransford told the Free Press.
12-year-olds have always had an option to play up, and older kids — regardless of skill level — have never had an option to play down.
Organizers have marked a season to run six weeks, May 26-June 30, at the Grangeville High School field.
“We’ll practice Mondays and Wednesdays, and we’ll have Tuesday and Thursday games,” Bransford said May 11. “These will be official — we’ll have umpires. We have 22 signed up so far, and we’d like to get to 24 or 26.”
As boys between the ages of 12-15 develop differently, the teams will be rebalanced after each game, Bransford said.
Signups close Friday, May 15. Contact heidilindsley@hotmail.com to sign up.
