Grangeville’s Miles Lefebvre was named by the Central Idaho League boys basketball coaches to their all-league team, and the CIL girls coaches named Grangeville’s Camden Barger their 2021-2022 most valuable player. The girls coaches also recognized Bailey Vanderwall, Macy Smith and Cameran Green on the all-league team, as well as Grace Beardin of Orofino and Stacie Mitchell of St. Maries.

The boys coaches named St. Maries’ Tristan Gentry-Nelson their MVP, and added Joel Scott and Slade Sneddon of Orofino as well as Coleman Ross and Greyson Sands of St. Maries to their all-league team.

