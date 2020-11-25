The Central Idaho League coaches named Grangeville’s Jeff Adams “coach of the year,” named GHS junior Caleb Frei “player of the year” and recognized 10 Bulldogs in all.
Frei was named MVP of a defensive unit that included linemen Reece Wimer and Dane Lindsley, linebackers Tori Ebert and Frei, and defensive backs Nelson Bruzas and Miles Lefebvre.
Offensively, four GHS linemen made the grade — or five, marking wide receiver Wimer at tight end, as the CIL coaches did. Blockers Quincey Daniels, Isaac Dewey, Adam Sabotta and Jeff Hickman were all named to the all-league offense.
