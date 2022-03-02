Clearwater Valley’s Daring Cross photo

Clearwater Valley’s Daring Cross (138) is pictured grappling with Aberdeen’s Hiatt Beck during their 2A semifinal match last Saturday, Feb. 26. Cross won it, 9-8, to reach the first-place match, and he finished second

 Middle Fork Photography / Michelle Fabbi

POCATELLO — Among 11 Clearwater Valley boys, three Kamiah boys, three Grangeville boys, and two Highland wrestlers competing at the state tournaments last Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, Clearwater Valley’s Daring Cross (138) and Highland’s Kadence Beck (113) placed second in their respective brackets, marking the area’s highest placements.

Cross won a 4-1 decision over Wendell’s Matthew Dahl during the first round, then pinned Dustin Bartausky of Firth, then won a 9-8 decision over Aberdeen’s Hiatt Beck to reach the final against New Plymouth’s Kyle Rice. Rice got a takedown and the pin during the first round of the final.

Against Hiatt Beck, Cross trailed 2-0 after an early takedown, then 4-0 early in the second, before he tied it at 4-4 with a reversal and two near fall points at the end of the second. He chose bottom to start the third, and escaped for a 5-4 lead, then immediately fell behind again, 6-5, on a takedown. Cross escaped again, tying it at 6-all, then fell behind 8-6 on another takedown. He scored a penalty point with about a minute left, then pulled ahead with a desperate reversal late in the third.

Kadance Beck pinned Mitzie Hunt of Bear Lake and Makayla Smith of Mountain Home to reach the final against Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman, who won during the second period. The match was level, 0-0, until 50 seconds into the second, when Zimmerman scored near fall points, then the pin.

CV’s Keyan Boller (126) placed third, pinning Ririe’s Brian Ferguson in the medal match. CV’s Jake Fabbi (132) and Anthony Fabbi (145) placed fifth in their respective weights, and CV’s Bass Myers (182) and Isaac Goodwin (195) took their respective sixths.

Also competing for CV were Parker Olsen (120), Keegan Robeson (132), Anthony Carter (160), Estuardo Puderbaugh (170), and Rene Bitar Lopez (182).

Kamiah qualified three for the tournament, with Porter Whipple (220) taking fifth by way of a medal-match win over Grace’s Wylie Johnson. Also in it for Kamiah were Colton Ocain (145) and Connor Weddle (195).

Grangeville’s trio of qualifiers — Becket Bowen (98), Terry Eich (138) and Michael Bowen (170) — were all out on the first day, all with 1-2 showings in the double-elimination tournament, each with a win in their second match.

