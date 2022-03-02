POCATELLO — Among 11 Clearwater Valley boys, three Kamiah boys, three Grangeville boys, and two Highland wrestlers competing at the state tournaments last Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, Clearwater Valley’s Daring Cross (138) and Highland’s Kadence Beck (113) placed second in their respective brackets, marking the area’s highest placements.
Cross won a 4-1 decision over Wendell’s Matthew Dahl during the first round, then pinned Dustin Bartausky of Firth, then won a 9-8 decision over Aberdeen’s Hiatt Beck to reach the final against New Plymouth’s Kyle Rice. Rice got a takedown and the pin during the first round of the final.
Against Hiatt Beck, Cross trailed 2-0 after an early takedown, then 4-0 early in the second, before he tied it at 4-4 with a reversal and two near fall points at the end of the second. He chose bottom to start the third, and escaped for a 5-4 lead, then immediately fell behind again, 6-5, on a takedown. Cross escaped again, tying it at 6-all, then fell behind 8-6 on another takedown. He scored a penalty point with about a minute left, then pulled ahead with a desperate reversal late in the third.
Kadance Beck pinned Mitzie Hunt of Bear Lake and Makayla Smith of Mountain Home to reach the final against Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman, who won during the second period. The match was level, 0-0, until 50 seconds into the second, when Zimmerman scored near fall points, then the pin.
CV’s Keyan Boller (126) placed third, pinning Ririe’s Brian Ferguson in the medal match. CV’s Jake Fabbi (132) and Anthony Fabbi (145) placed fifth in their respective weights, and CV’s Bass Myers (182) and Isaac Goodwin (195) took their respective sixths.
Also competing for CV were Parker Olsen (120), Keegan Robeson (132), Anthony Carter (160), Estuardo Puderbaugh (170), and Rene Bitar Lopez (182).
Kamiah qualified three for the tournament, with Porter Whipple (220) taking fifth by way of a medal-match win over Grace’s Wylie Johnson. Also in it for Kamiah were Colton Ocain (145) and Connor Weddle (195).
Grangeville’s trio of qualifiers — Becket Bowen (98), Terry Eich (138) and Michael Bowen (170) — were all out on the first day, all with 1-2 showings in the double-elimination tournament, each with a win in their second match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.