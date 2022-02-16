LEWISTON — Having built leads and lost leads several times throughout the night, the Clearwater Valley basketball girls trailed only once, at 2-0, and fended off Troy each time the Trojans made a run during the Whitepine League’s district tournament consolation final Feb. 8. After Troy overcame a 10-point lead, 39-29, to tie the score at 39-all with about three minutes left in the contest, Tobie Yocum made a foul shot that put the Rams once again ahead.
Then Yocum scored a layup-and-one, pushing the lead to four, 43-39, with 1:54 remaining. After that, CV’s free throw shooting sealed the contest, and secured the Rams a trip to Post Falls to play a District I team that was to be determined.
“The best thing we did tonight was play together as a team,” coach Darren Yocum said afterward. “We had a lot of girls in and out of the rotation, and I thought we did a good job on our zone defense, rotating and playing together. Our efforts and our attitude were solid tonight, and that’s always what we’re asking these girls to give. Effort and attitude are the two things they can control, and they did a fantastic job of that tonight.”
Earlier in the game, CV led by six after a layup-and-one by Taya Pfefferkorn, then by seven, 18-11, on a jumper by Tobie Yocum off a pass from Shada Edwards, capping a possession during which the Rams turned a couple of offensive rebounds into a second shot, and then a third.
Troy struck back in a flash, tying the score at 18-all after Isabelle Raasch made a three-pointer. CV regained the lead with a pair of foul shots by Kadance Schilling just before halftime, then extended it back to seven, 33-26, on a three-pointer by Santana Simmons.
That lead eventually grew to 10, 39-29, when Schilling put in a fast break layup with more than five minutes left in the game. That’s when Troy’s 10-0 run turned it back into a contest. The Trojans’ foul trouble soon caught up with them, as Morgan Blazzard and Alaura Hawley both fouled out.
CV freshman Taya Pfefferkorn did, too, but only after she scored nine points and made a handful of hustle plays that factored into the Rams’ big lead.
“We asked both our freshmen - Taya, and Eva Lundgren - to do a heck of a job,” Yocum said. “That whole Troy team is seniors, and both of our freshmen played fantastic tonight. I felt bad Taya fouled out, but when she got four fouls, we told her, ‘Don’t play like you have four fouls, just go out and play.’ And she played outstanding.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.