GRACE — Trailing 8-0 after the first quarter last Friday night, Oct. 30, the Clearwater Valley football boys dynamited the scoreboard and 1AD1 first round host Grace barely held on to win, 58-42.
Down 16-0 during the second quarter, CV rallied to within 24-22 on two touchdown passes from Anthony Fabbi to Connor Jackson and a 65-yard run by Dylan Pickering.
Grace pushed the lead back to 30-22 before halftime, but the Fabbi-to-Jackson connection ripped the Grace defense three more times during the third, with touchdown passes of 35, 45 and 40 yards, according to the Lewiston Tribune. But the Rams’ 44-38 lead proved short-lived, as Grace tallied the last three touchdowns of the contest.
Having made the playoffs despite the turnover from last season, first-year head coach Allen Hutchens counts the season a success — and with six sophomores and six juniors presumably in the mix next fall after six seniors graduate this spring, 2020 may mark the start of a golden age for CV football.
