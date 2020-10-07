KOOSKIA — Dylan Pickering ran for 261 yards on 18 attempts, and totaled four touchdowns behind a dominant performance from CV’s offensive line. After allowing a touchdown on the Wildcats’ first play from scrimmage, CV’s defensive line contained Lapwai standout Titus Yearout, and the Rams went on to beat the Wildcats 56-6.
Yearout housed a 56-yard run, but on the strength of a touchdown run by Pickering and a conversion pass from Anthony Fabbi to Connor Jackson, CV carried an 8-6 lead to the second quarter. Pickering scored two more touchdown runs during the second, including a 74-yarder, and led 24-6 at halftime.
Jesse Knox scored two long touchdown runs during the second half, with a 75-yarder during the third quarter and a 45-yarder during the fourth.
As a team, CV amassed 495 yards rushing.
“Our o-line deserves credit,” CV coach Allen Hutchens told the Free Press. “Anthony Carter, Austin Curtis, Layton Schlieper and JJ Propst had a great game.”
“Lapwai caught us in the wrong defense on the opening play, but after that, we shut them down,” he said. “My defensive coordinator had a great game plan, and Yearout had a hard time getting loose anywhere.”
“I’ve got some good young athletes and they are gaining every week,” he added. “It’s an experience thing, and they’re getting confident in knowing what to do.”
Hutchens pointed to a clean game with few penalties and playing time for the Rams reserves as other high points of the team’s overall performance Friday.
Next, CV (2-2) visits Potlatch (0-4) at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 7, which was rescheduled from Friday so as to accommodate a 7 p.m. Monday night, Oct. 12, visit to Genesee (4-0). “We don’t overlook anybody and we won’t fear anybody,” Hutchens said of the upcoming trip to Potlatch. “We have our goals intact and we will prepare thoroughly for everyone.”
Potlatch is not as strong as in recent years past, but Hutchens said he has total respect for Loggers coach Ryan Ball.
