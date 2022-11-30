KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley basketball girls shot out to three straight wins behind star scorer Shada Edwards, starting with a win over Nezperce on Nov. 15 that coach Darren Yocum rated as his team’s best test so far. But, he said Monday night, Nov. 28, “we’ve got our first challenge come tomorrow.”
That’s when the Rams visited Prairie — too late for this week’s print edition.
Having reached a play-in game last winter, the CV girls face a tougher route to state qualification this season. To make it, they’d need to secure one of the top-two placements at the district tournament in February — so they’d have to find a way past one of the Whitepine League’s two long-standing powerhouses, Prairie or Lapwai.
“We’re happy with the freshmen, our senior, junior and sophomore,” Yocum said. “Shada and Trinity [Yocum] are both on their third year with our system, and they both get what we’re doing. Both of them are playing in different positions this year on the offensive side and the defensive side, which is nice. We’ve moved Trinity down to the block on defense, when she had been the person at the point in the press. I really like what she’s going to give us on the rebounding side. She was our leading offensive rebounder last year, and she’s come up really strong this year, too. … She’s just aggressive and has an aggressive mindset looking for offensive rebounds.”
Offensively, Yocum and Edwards are sharing the point guard responsibilities.
“Our main objective is, get Shada the basketball, and get her shots,” Yocum said. “This is working pretty well right now. We need her to take 20-plus shots a game — she’s an excellent scorer.”
Balancing CV’s attack so far has been Taya Pfefferkorn, averaging 15 points-per-game, which has essentially replaced the scoring that 2022 graduates Tobie Yocum and Kadance Schilling provided.
“We had a really good team last year, and we loved our seniors to death, but right now we’re getting more production out of one player than we got out of two of our better players last year,” Yocum said. “Kadance and Tobie gave us a ton of defense and rebounds, too, but it’s just a little different dynamic this year. The main thing I see that’s different is that we have a lot of assists this year. Trinity’s averaging about 7.5, Shada averaging about 6, and our freshmen, Megan Myers and Jada Schilling, they’re really getting out and running the floor.”
Defensively, that aligns Myers and Pfefferkorn guarding the perimeter, with Schilling in the middle, flanked by Edwards and Yocum.
“The thing that we talk with the girls about is just trying to get better every week and compete,” Yocum said. “I think we have a legitimate shot if we’re playing good basketball when we go into the tournament, no matter what our seed is. … I think the girls, realistically, they understand that Prairie and Lapwai are the teams that we’re shooting for. That’s who we’re striving to beat. Maybe not the first game of the season, maybe not the second, but in the tournament, the girls know that’s who they’ve got to compete against.”
Having played Prairie after the print deadline, the Rams have a busy schedule ahead: 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at St. John Bosco in Craigmont, 1 p.m. Dec. 3 against Genesee, 6 p.m. Dec. 5 against Deary, and 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Kamiah. Then it’s the annual Upriver Rampage Dec. 8 against Kamiah.
Kamiah hosted Lapwai Nov. 29, and visits Troy Dec. 2.
