The Clearwater Valley football team will hold its player/parents meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 4, to organize for the upcoming season.
Most Popular
Articles
- MVSD board goes over school reopening plans
- Riggins man charged with aggravated assault on officer following pursuit
- Rock removal under way at Pollock slide; detour route sole option for north-south traffic
- Riggins man charged with aggravated assault on officer; law enforcement plan for Saturday protest at Nezperce
- MVSD moves ahead with school opening plans
- Search under way for lost hiker; David Wolfe of Kooskia, missing
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- Cloninger puts on first of what she hopes will be many camps to come
- Decision-making process explained in COVID testing
- Cottonwood, Nezperce students meet reading goals
Images
Videos
Featured Advertisers
Latest News
- Idaho County Free Press COVID-19 information portal / situation report
- Clearwater Valley football player/parents meeting slated
- Bowmen set 'Spring Fling' make-up date
- Prairie High sports players, parents to meet Aug. 10
- Questionnaires to hit 51,000 households in Idaho
- MVSD board goes over school reopening plans
- 2020 Idaho County 4-H Horse Show: Annual equine event draws 23 competitors
- Cloninger puts on first of what she hopes will be many camps to come
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 11
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.