KAMIAH — During the course of an 11-5 Clearwater Valley win Wednesday evening, the Rams led 11-1 — largely on the strength of another fine pitching performance by Conner Jackson — and the lead proved enough to sustain even a bout of panicky play during the seventh inning, when the host Kubs scored four and threatened to cut it even closer.
Instead, Aiden Martinez — the third Rams pitcher of the inning — faced down Kamiah’s Bodie Norman with two runners on base and two out. Norman cracked a fly into the outfield, it fell into the left fielder’s glove rather than the grass, ending the contest.
Later in the week, CV beat Kamiah 4-3 in extra innings and swept Genesee, setting up a showdown with Prairie for the top spot in the Whitepine League later this week.
