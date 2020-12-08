RIGGINS — Having trailed by six at halftime, SRHS rallied behind Sofie Branstetter, who lifted the Savages to a 37-36 lead during the third quarter and who ended up with a last-second look at a game-winner as Clearwater Valley held on, 53-52. Branstetter (18 points), Jordyn Pottenger (14) and Alethea Chapman (11) all scored double-digits for Salmon River, but the CV girls took advantage of turnovers as Kadance Schilling scored off steals to keep CV in the lead, 42-37, entering the fourth quarter.
Schilling ended up with 14 points and Shada Edwards tallied 13 for CV.
Next, CV has UpRiver Rampage games coming up Dec. 11 against Kamiah, which will be limited attendance due to covid, but which will be shown on the side of CVHS with a projector, so that fans can enjoy the game from outside. CV then hosts Logos Dec. 12 and Timberline Dec. 14 before visiting Prairie Dec. 15.
