KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley basketball boys’ original opener against Timberline was pushed back to Dec. 13, making this Thursday night’s home game against St. John Bosco the first of their season. The Rams will host a Whitepine League game on Saturday, Dec. 4, against Genesee, then play at Kamiah for the Upriver Rampage on Dec. 10.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments