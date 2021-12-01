KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley basketball boys’ original opener against Timberline was pushed back to Dec. 13, making this Thursday night’s home game against St. John Bosco the first of their season. The Rams will host a Whitepine League game on Saturday, Dec. 4, against Genesee, then play at Kamiah for the Upriver Rampage on Dec. 10.
