KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley basketball girls picked up their 10th win of the season with a 45-34 win over Kamiah on Jan. 18. Mariah Porter scored 13 points for KHS, as the Kubs rallied back from a five-point first quarter deficit to within one point, 16-15, entering halftime. But after the break, the CV girls broke away, leading 28-22 after the third and extending that lead to double-digits during the fourth. Shada Edwards scored a game-high 16 points, and Tobie Yocum notched 11.

The Rams notched their 11th win with a 58-42 showing over Logos on Saturday, Jan. 22. Edwards scored 27 points and Schilling added 16. CV’s Whitepine League record then stood at 7-3.

