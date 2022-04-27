KOOSKIA — Jessica Ketola recorded 24 strikeouts and the Clearwater Valley softball girls split with Genesee last Friday, April 22, winning 6-2 and falling 6-5. St. Maries swept CV the next day, 8-2 and 9-0, and on Monday night, April 25, Potlatch swept the Rams 3-2 and 7-4.
Against Genesee, Ketola, Rayne Martinez, Ariana Davy and Kayleigh Tavernier all hit doubles during the second game, but Genesee turned back their seventh-inning surge. During the first game, Cloie Spencer, Tavernier and Macy Morrow each notched two hits apiece.
CV’s only hit against Potlatch was a single by Davy.
Next, CV has home dates against Lapwai today, April 27, and Kendrick April 28, then a May 3 visit to Lewis County and a May 6 home game against Troy.
