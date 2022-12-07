CV’s Landon Schlieper photo

CV’s Landon Schlieper pulled up for this jump shot over a Genesee player after beating his defender on the perimeter last Saturday, Dec. 3.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

KOOSKIA — Having trailed 16-13 at halftime, the Clearwater Valley basketball boys leaped ahead with a three-pointer by Josh Gardner and a pair of foul shots by Austin Curtis early in the third quarter. The Rams went on to win by three, 36-33. Spreading scoring among six players with four or more points apiece, the Rams led by five, 22-17, after a hoop by Curtis off a pass from Myatt Osborn and went ahead by six, 28-22, on a pair of foul shots by Landon Schlieper during the fourth quarter.

Genesee later closed within four after forcing a 10-count turnover in the backcourt with 1:55 to go in the game. It narrowed to three on a triple by Derek Zenner with 18 seconds remaining, but that ended up the game’s last basket.

