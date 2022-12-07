KOOSKIA — Having trailed 16-13 at halftime, the Clearwater Valley basketball boys leaped ahead with a three-pointer by Josh Gardner and a pair of foul shots by Austin Curtis early in the third quarter. The Rams went on to win by three, 36-33. Spreading scoring among six players with four or more points apiece, the Rams led by five, 22-17, after a hoop by Curtis off a pass from Myatt Osborn and went ahead by six, 28-22, on a pair of foul shots by Landon Schlieper during the fourth quarter.
Genesee later closed within four after forcing a 10-count turnover in the backcourt with 1:55 to go in the game. It narrowed to three on a triple by Derek Zenner with 18 seconds remaining, but that ended up the game’s last basket.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.