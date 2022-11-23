After overpowering Nezperce on opening night Nov. 15, the Clearwater Valley basketball girls beat St. John Bosco for their first home win Nov. 17 in Kooskia and thumped Logos Nov. 18.
Several common threads ran through the three games: High scoring by Shada Edwards, whose 26-point opening night helped the Rams overcome a 28-point night by Nezperce’s Erica Zenner, as the Rams prevailed 62-54, balanced by strong efforts up and down the lineup.
At Nezperce, Taya Pfefferkorn scored 17 and CV reported a pair of double-digit rebounders: Jada Schilling with 12 and Trinity Yocum with 10.
Yocum notched a double-double with 17 rebounds and 10 assists during a 55-12 win against St. John Bosco, while Pfefferkorn and Edwards scored 14 apiece. Schilling added 12 rebounds. CV led that game 18-1 after one quarter.
Against Logos, which CV beat 52-18, Edwards scored 20, Pfefferkorn scored 14 and Megan Myers added 10 points. Trinity Yocum booked 24 rebounds, and the Rams ran away with the contest with a 17-2 run during the second quarter.
Next, Clearwater Valley visits Prairie Nov. 29 and travels back to Cottonwood to play St. John Bosco on Dec. 2. CV’s next home game is at 1 p.m. Dec. 3 against Genesee.
