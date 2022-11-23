Shada Edwards photo

The Whitepine League's top scorer last season, Clearwater Valley's Shada Edwards, is off to a fast start as the Rams' top scorer this season.

 Free Press file

After overpowering Nezperce on opening night Nov. 15, the Clearwater Valley basketball girls beat St. John Bosco for their first home win Nov. 17 in Kooskia and thumped Logos Nov. 18.

Several common threads ran through the three games: High scoring by Shada Edwards, whose 26-point opening night helped the Rams overcome a 28-point night by Nezperce’s Erica Zenner, as the Rams prevailed 62-54, balanced by strong efforts up and down the lineup.

