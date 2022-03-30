KOOSKIA — The baseball Rams won two of their three games during the first edition of a new chapter for the early-season home tournaments head coach Josh Bradley has been organizing in recent years. Last week’s — which included six teams for three days of baseball March 24-26 at CVHS — was the first under the new name.
The Rams opened with an 8-7 win that Thursday afternoon against the Clarkston JV, with Anthony Fabbi closing out the win, halting Clarkston’s seventh-inning rally. Fabbi added two doubles as the Rams overcame a 2-0 deficit to lead 3-2 in the fifth, then 8-4 through six innings.
Also at the tournament was Prairie, which went 1-2, beating Troy 15-14 on the first day before falling to North Star Charter 13-3 in pool play and losing 12-2 to the host Rams in the third-place game.
CV’s second day ended with a 4-3 loss to Pomeroy, which then fell to North Star 20-9 in the first-place game. Against Pomeroy, CV built a 2-0 lead during the first inning, when Anthony Fabbi scored on a passed ball and Daring Cross scored on a sacrifice fly. CV slipped behind 3-2 in the fourth, then knotted it at 3-3 during the bottom half of that inning, with Ridge Shown notching the tying run. Pomeroy struck back by converting an error leading off the top of the fifth into what proved the winning run. CV’s last chance to tie ended with Fabbi stranded at second after he drew a two-out walk during the seventh.
Against Prairie, the Rams led 1-0 after Fabbi scored on a passed ball during the bottom of the first. Prairie tied it on a double by Eli Hinds followed by an error defending a popup put into play by Carter Shears. CV pushed back ahead, 3-1, on a double by Fabbi. That grew to 5-1 on Trebor Altman’s third inning single, which scored Shown and Laton Schlieper, then to 6-1 when Fabbi scored on a grounder Cross punched to second base.
Prairie got one back with Cody Kaschmitter scoring off Colton McElroy’s ground out, which CV answered with Schlieper scoring in the bottom of the fifth. Having loaded the bases with none out, the Rams might have had more during that half-inning, if not for lax baserunning, by which two CV players were ruled out after one did not abide the rule that requires runners to slide into second base in double-play situations.
Even so, CV ended it early by run-rule during the sixth, scoring four runs after Fabbi tagged a lead triple followed by a series of walks that ended with Cameron Whitcomb scoring the final run on a passed ball.
The tournament wins were the first of the season for Clearwater Valley (2-4). CV’s spring break ends next Monday, April 4, at Kendrick, and the Rams are scheduled to host Kamiah at 4:30 p.m. April 5.
Prairie (4-5) is scheduled to visit Pomeroy at 4 p.m. March 31, then break, with the next game April 12 against Lewis County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.