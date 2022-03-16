KOOSKIA - The Clearwater Valley baseball boys came up with no hits and no runs during their first game of the season on Saturday, March 12, in which they fell 13-0 to Cole Valley Christian. The visiting chargers won the second game 13-11.
The Rams scored their first run of the season early in the second game, tying the contest at 1-1 with Trebor Altman singling, advancing on an error, and scoring on a single by Daring Cross during the first inning.
Cole Valley regained the lead and carried it, 4-1, into the fourth inning. The Rams broke through again during the bottom half, with Oliver Allen drawing a walk, which Altman followed up with a single. Landon Schlieper then drew a walk, loading the bases. Allen then scored on a passed ball, and Tiago Pickering drove in Altman and Schlieper with a two-run double, which tied it at 4-4. After a walk to Laton Schlieper, Cross drove in Pickering, then Carson Schilling drove in Laton Schlieper, making it a 6-4 Rams lead.
Cole Valley struck back with five in the top of the fifth, and added four insurance runs during the top of the seventh, which proved essential when the Rams rallied once again during the bottom half.
Altman drew a leadoff walk, Landon Schlieper hit a double, and Pickering singled, scoring Altman. Then Laton Schlieper hit a run-scoring single, Pickering took home on a passed ball, and Cross walked. Schilling struck out, but only after Laton Schlieper scored on a passed ball. A walk of Josh Gardner brought the go-ahead run to the plate with one out, and Talon Meyer flied out deeply enough to bring in Cross. Allen grounded out, ending the game.
The Rams opened without four of their expected starters, and their season is set to continue at 4 p.m. Thursday against Prairie High School. Their run of home games continues March 24 against Clarkston.
