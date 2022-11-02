MALTA — A 54-22 loss to Raft River last Saturday, Oct. 29, ended Clearwater Valley’s football season. The Rams scored three passing touchdowns, with throws from Anthony Fabbi to Bass Myers (36 yards), Lincoln Barger (8) and Tiago Pickering (53) plus conversion runs by Fabbi and Myers marking CV’s final points this fall.
Though it wasn’t the ending they sought, it marked a new high for the CV boys, who broke an 18-year drought against Prairie on their way to a 7-3 overall record.
