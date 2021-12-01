The Clearwater Valley girls basketball rematch against Salmon River previously scheduled for last Saturday, Nov. 27, was called off “due to injury and sickness on Salmon River’s end” CV activities director Allen Hutchens said in an e-mail Nov. 26. The Rams played Lapwai after press time Nov. 30.
Next, Clearwater Valley hosts St. John Bosco Dec. 2 and hosts Genesee Dec. 4 before visiting Kamiah for the annual Upriver Rampage rivalry night on Dec. 10.
