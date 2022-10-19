Clearwater Valley’s Jake Fabbi and Isaac Goodwin photo

Clearwater Valley’s Jake Fabbi and Isaac Goodwin are pictured lining up a tackle of Prairie running back Trenton Lorentz.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

KOOSKIA — With the return of regulars Trenton Lorentz and Colton McElroy to their lineup after weeks on the sidelines, the Prairie football boys nearly tacked a big WHAT IF asterisk onto the 2022 Whitepine League standings, as in: If they had been healthy all season, how would the Pirates have done this fall?

Instead, the Clearwater Valley boys kept the top of the table clear, prevailing 34-30 on a touchdown pass from Anthony (Louie) Fabbi to Carson Schilling with less than 20 seconds remaining last Friday night, Oct. 14. A Pirates win would have bolstered Prairie’s playoff hopes and cast doubt on the strength CV has shown during its climb into the WPL’s second place. Instead, the Rams marked a turning point in their history in the WPL, firmed up their playoff prospects and, depending on their game this Friday night at Troy and happenings elsewhere in the state, may host a home playoff game later this month.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments