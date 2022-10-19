KOOSKIA — With the return of regulars Trenton Lorentz and Colton McElroy to their lineup after weeks on the sidelines, the Prairie football boys nearly tacked a big WHAT IF asterisk onto the 2022 Whitepine League standings, as in: If they had been healthy all season, how would the Pirates have done this fall?
Instead, the Clearwater Valley boys kept the top of the table clear, prevailing 34-30 on a touchdown pass from Anthony (Louie) Fabbi to Carson Schilling with less than 20 seconds remaining last Friday night, Oct. 14. A Pirates win would have bolstered Prairie’s playoff hopes and cast doubt on the strength CV has shown during its climb into the WPL’s second place. Instead, the Rams marked a turning point in their history in the WPL, firmed up their playoff prospects and, depending on their game this Friday night at Troy and happenings elsewhere in the state, may host a home playoff game later this month.
“I just told Louie, ‘Here’s your chance,’” Rams coach Allen Hutchens said. “The seniors out there were down by two with 3:50 left, on the 50 yard line. I said, ‘You seniors, let’s go win it right here.’ And Louie made some plays. I’ve got to hand it to that kid. He’s savvy, and I love him to death, and I’m so proud of my team.”
Earlier in the fourth quarter, the Rams faced disaster. A sack of Fabbi by Prairie’s Dylan Uhlenkott made third-and-11, but Fabbi’s pass to Bass Myers converted that for a first down. But on that first down, Fabbi was hit hard again, and sidelined briefly by injury. Schilling took over at quarterback for the second time during the game, and broke a run across midfield for another first down. But on the next play, Schilling’s first pass attempt of the night was picked off by McElroy.
“I have eight sophomores and five who play offense and defense,” Hutchens said. “I ask a lot of them, and the way they responded after that play makes us a better team.”
Prairie’s ensuing possession ground to a halt after a tackle for loss by Rams cornerback Keegan Robeson, followed by a holding penalty, which led to a punt. CV took over with 3:53 left, trailing 30-28, at the Pirates 38. And Fabbi returned to the field.
Another sack by Uhlenkott pushed the Rams into fourth-and-12, and Schilling caught a pass from Fabbi to convert it — close enough for a measurement, with 1:58 to go.
Then, after a penalty, Fabbi scrambled to convert second-and-14. Prairie’s Carter Shears made the tackle at the 11 with 49 seconds left. Two more runs bled the clock down to 27 seconds, and, out of a timeout, Fabbi fled from Prairie’s pass rush, scrambling to his right, then spotting Schilling open in the end zone for the go-ahead score.
“We missed some opportunities to convert a first down when needed and allowed a critical fourth down stop,” Pirates coach TT Cain said. “It came down to who had the ball last.”
Had Prairie’s last-ditch long throw been completed, the Pirates might have scored again.
Instead, Prairie’s last points of the contest were a 37-yard touchdown pass from McElroy to Eli Hinds and McElroy’s conversion run with 5:09 left in the third quarter.
The teams had played to a 22-22 halftime tie, after which a 61-yard connection from Fabbi to Myers had the Rams ahead.
Earlier in the game, Fabbi scored on a short run, Shane Hanson scored on a pass from McElroy, Myers scored on a long run, McElroy scored on two runs, between which Schilling scored on a short run, as neither team led by more than a touchdown.
The win over Prairie was Clearwater Valley’s first since September 2004, when both teams joined the Whitepine League, having played 11-man football up to that point in their respective school histories. The score that night was 58-20; the Free Press report noted that the Pirates had “played with heavy hearts…as news of the passing of PHS student and athlete Jacob Riener came just hours prior to kickoff.”
Next, Clearwater Valley’s regular season ends on Friday night, Oct. 21, at Troy, while Prairie’s wraps up at home against Logos.
