Clearwater Valley Rams (CVHS) logo

KOOSKIA — Defense that forced a couple of four-down turnovers late in the contest sealed a narrow win for the Clearwater Valley football boys last Friday night, Sept. 16, by allowing the Rams offense to notch the final two scores of their 34-22 home win over Lapwai.

“We executed when we had to,” CV head coach Allen Hutchens said. “End of the third quarter, beginning of the fourth, we just wore Lapwai down. Josh [Leighton, Wildcats head coach] has his kids playing hard and ready to play, and like I’ve said before, I have utmost respect for him and the program he has. Our physicality wore them down in the end, and we made the plays when we had to.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments