KOOSKIA — Defense that forced a couple of four-down turnovers late in the contest sealed a narrow win for the Clearwater Valley football boys last Friday night, Sept. 16, by allowing the Rams offense to notch the final two scores of their 34-22 home win over Lapwai.
“We executed when we had to,” CV head coach Allen Hutchens said. “End of the third quarter, beginning of the fourth, we just wore Lapwai down. Josh [Leighton, Wildcats head coach] has his kids playing hard and ready to play, and like I’ve said before, I have utmost respect for him and the program he has. Our physicality wore them down in the end, and we made the plays when we had to.”
The outcome confirmed part of the shakeup in the Whitepine League standings that many who closely watch the WPL have anticipated: Clearwater Valley is ascendant, and teams that have stood near the top in recent years may fall as the Rams rise.
Lapwai led 8-0 after a touchdown run by Herschel Williamson, and the Rams cut that to 8-6 with a scoring run by Anthony Fabbi. During the second quarter, CV took the lead, 12-8, with a run by Bass Myers, and Lapwai recovered with a run by Dillon White.
Tiago Pickering scored a 22-yard pass from Anthony Fabbi during the third quarter, making it 18-14, and Lapwai again pulled ahead with a pass to White from Terrell Ellenwood-Jones.
In crunch time, however, the Rams made the pivotal stops, and scored touchdowns on runs by Myers and Fabbi.
“I thought a couple of times earlier in the game we should have sewn it up,” Hutchens said, “but we ended up fumbling the football. I thought we had it when we made those two big defensive stops. Then we took it down and scored.”
Next, Clearwater Valley visits Kamiah this Friday night — and for the first time in recent memory, both teams are gunning for the top of the WPL standings.
“When Kamiah and CV get together, you can throw records out the window,” Hutchens said. “You can throw everything out the window because these two teams want to beat each other bad. The standings don’t matter, but there’s going to be a lot of eyes on this game, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to be a part of. I’ll get my boys ready, and we’ll drive seven miles down the road and kick it off.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Sept. 23.
