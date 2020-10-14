The unusual circumstances brought on by COVID-19 made for two rare events last week, as the Clearwater Valley varsity football boys played road games Wednesday and Monday nights. The Rams beat Potlatch and Genesee those nights, holding off the Loggers 18-16 Oct. 7 and trouncing the Bulldogs 56-6 Oct. 12.
The sweep sets the stage for a Kamiah-CV showdown at KHS on the last night of the regular season, Oct. 23.
Before that, Kamiah visits Potlatch and Clearwater Valley hosts Troy this Friday night Oct. 16.
Wide receiver Connor Jackson accounted for two of CV’s three touchdowns at Potlatch, housing passes of 37 and 38 yards from Anthony Fabbi.
Aiden Martinez scored a 1-yard touchdown run.
Late in the fourth quarter, Potlatch turned an 18-0 deficit into a close game by way of two pass plays — one a pass from Tyson Tucker, the other an interception return — by Izack McNeal.
