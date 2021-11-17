KOOSKIA — With six players out including eighth grader Rylee Walters, the Salmon River girls basketball team had a hard time keeping up last Saturday, Nov. 13, at Clearwater Valley, on a night the Rams were without one of their top players. Senior standout Kadance Schilling did not play against SRHS, and junior guard Shada Edwards found plenty of room to operate: bringing the ball up, attacking off the dribble, getting to the basket, and shooting from mid-range and the three-point arc.

Edwards ended up with a game-high 29 points on 10 field goals and three-for-six foul shooting, and CV pulled away 46-33.

But before they wore down under pressure from the Rams’ continual rotations, SRHS played the CV girls to a 14-14 first quarter tie.

In addition to a team-high 12 points from Raney Walters, much of Salmon River’s early offense moved through senior forward Avery Jones (nine points) who found less and less space against CV’s defense in the paint as the contest wore on. Late in the game, she made Salmon River’s only three-point shot of the night.

The middle quarters belonged to Clearwater Valley, as the Rams defense held Salmon River to four points during each of the second and third quarters. With 18 rebounds, junior guard Tobie Yocum led CV’s dominant effort on the glass.

After press time Nov. 16, CV visited Timberline.

Next, Salmon River plays at Timberline at 6 p.m. this Friday night, Nov. 19, then visits McCall at 1:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Nov. 20. Clearwater Valley plays at Potlatch at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, then visits Salmon River on Nov. 27.

