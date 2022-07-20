GRANGEVILLE — “Keep that front arm straight, Derek!” calls out Kirstin Jensen. The University of Idaho Extension Educator was out on the green at the Grangeville Country Club last Friday, July 15, at the week’s finish of Junior Golf 2022. The annual five-day clinic instructs kids, ages 8 and up, on the skills and technique in golf.
This year’s program drew 46 kids.
“Most of the kids who come know nothing, and some of them have come other years and know something,” Jensen said, “so we do three days of just skill work: putting, chipping, iron work and drivers. We go over course etiquette and course rules, and the last two days we spend playing on the course.”
U of I Extension runs the clinic under the PICH (Partners Inspiring Community Health) program, with the country club donating the course for use.
“I’d say 90% of the kids don’t have their own clubs,” she said. “What we do charge for the program, all the money collected goes back into the program and buys more junior golf clubs.” The program currently has about 20 sets of junior clubs. “When they go through the program, juniors can come back and use those clubs. They don’t have to own clubs if they don’t want to.”
On Friday the program concluded with awards, as well as a hot dog lunch donated by Shiznits.
“It’s a great program. The kids really love it,” Jensen said. “It’s a really good program for the community.”
