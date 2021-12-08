GRANGEVILLE — With results including a 53-42 win over Melba Nov. 30 and a 61-41 out-of-classification loss to Lapwai Dec. 3, Cole Valley Christian looked like one of the top 2A girls basketball teams in the state even before a stop Saturday, Dec. 4, at GHS. The Chargers cemented that with a 42-28 win over the Bulldogs, rallying after the Grangeville girls reeled off a 9-2 run to start the contest. Macy Smith scored a team-high eight and Bailey Vanderwall booked five points, nine boards and five steals.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments