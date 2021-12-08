GRANGEVILLE — With results including a 53-42 win over Melba Nov. 30 and a 61-41 out-of-classification loss to Lapwai Dec. 3, Cole Valley Christian looked like one of the top 2A girls basketball teams in the state even before a stop Saturday, Dec. 4, at GHS. The Chargers cemented that with a 42-28 win over the Bulldogs, rallying after the Grangeville girls reeled off a 9-2 run to start the contest. Macy Smith scored a team-high eight and Bailey Vanderwall booked five points, nine boards and five steals.
