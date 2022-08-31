MERIDIAN — Grangeville’s offense started with a punt and went on to barely avoid a shutout last Saturday night, Aug. 27, at Owyhee High School, where Cole Valley Christian hosted the Bulldogs’ season opener, and where the Chargers prevailed 34-6.

After that punt, Grangeville gave up a touchdown to a trick play — a reverse to running back Ryan Golenor, who carried it 48 yards to open the scoring. Cole Valley kicked the extra point and led 7-0 with 6:01 left in the first quarter.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments