MERIDIAN — Grangeville’s offense started with a punt and went on to barely avoid a shutout last Saturday night, Aug. 27, at Owyhee High School, where Cole Valley Christian hosted the Bulldogs’ season opener, and where the Chargers prevailed 34-6.
After that punt, Grangeville gave up a touchdown to a trick play — a reverse to running back Ryan Golenor, who carried it 48 yards to open the scoring. Cole Valley kicked the extra point and led 7-0 with 6:01 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs countered with a drive of their own, converting a third-and-long with a pass from David Goicoa to Sam Lindsley, then converting another with a pass from Goicoa to Carter Mundt, then converting third-and-five with a run by Cooper Poxleitner, which made it first-and-10 from the Chargers 19. Cole Valley pushed Grangeville back, first with a penalty, then with a tackle for loss on the first play of the second quarter. GHS attempted a field goal, but the kick ended up wide left and short of the goal post.
Cole Valley’s offense sputtered in response, botching a run on second-and-one and forfeiting a conversion to an illegal block penalty on third-and-two, then punting to put the GHS offense on its own side of the field.
After converting a third down near midfield with a run by Poxleitner to which the Chargers added a personal foul penalty, Grangeville gave up a 90-yard interception return touchdown, and trailed 13-0 after Cole Valley missed the kick.
The Bulldogs’ next drive ended in another punt, and Cole Valley completed a deep pass to set up a 13-yard touchdown throw for a 20-0 lead with 2:07 left in the first half.
Grangeville’s next possession ended with another interception, and Cole Valley carried the 20-point lead into halftime after misfiring on fourth-and-15 from the Bulldogs 20.
The Chargers received the second half kickoff and punted to Grangeville; the Bulldogs committed another disastrous turnover — a fumble which Cole Valley returned 50 yards for a touchdown plus a kick for a 27-0 lead.
The next score — a 38-yard passing touchdown early in the fourth quarter — also went Cole Valley’s way, after the teams spent the third quarter trading possessions back and forth near midfield.
After another punt, GHS finally caught a break, recovering a fumble near midfield, which sparked a drive that ended in Grangeville’s first touchdown of 2022. Lining up as though to run for a fourth straight time after Poxleitner broke a run for a first down at the four, GHS instead threw, with Cody Klement’s pass to Lindsley good for six points.
Next, Grangeville (0-1) hosts Bonners Ferry at 7 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 2.
